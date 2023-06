Articles

Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023

Jazz Night celebrates dads in the jazz world. Hear tributes from Chick Corea, Bobby and Madison McFerrin, Cory Wong, Catherine Russell and Benny Green in this very special Father's Day episode.

(Image credit: Luis and Catherine Russell © Catherine Russell Collection, all other photos courtesy of artist)

