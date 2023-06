Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023

The 1984 gas leak in Bhopal, India, killed thousands. New research finds babies born to mothers who were pregnant at the time have suffered long-term impacts worse than those directly exposed.

(Image credit: Manjunath Kiran /AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2023/06/17/1181244389/the-worlds-worst-industrial-disaster-harmed-people-even-before-they-were-born