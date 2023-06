Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 16 June 2023 13:17 Hits: 5

Archaeologists in Israel have found 12,000-year-old bone flutes, a first from the Paleolithic Natufian culture. The flutes mimic falcon sounds and may have been used for musical rituals at the dawn of civilization.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/archeologists-find-12-000-year-old-bone-flutes-in-israel/a-65939873?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf