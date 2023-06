Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 02:13 Hits: 3

Attorneys for numerous artists claim a copyright lawsuit seeks to “monopolize practically the entire Reggaeton musical genre for themselves"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-latin/bad-bunny-karol-g-daddy-yankee-want-reggaeton-lawsuit-tossed-1234773891/