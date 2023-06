Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 01:23 Hits: 4

Over the last 23 years, Grace, Sophia, and Hulda of The Quebe Sisters (pronounced quay-bee) have gone from fresh-faced and precocious fiddle prodigies to one of the most formidable acts in all of Western Swing and roots music.

The post The Quebe Sisters Announce Final Tour Dates Ahead of Hiatus first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-quebe-sisters-announce-final-tour-dates-ahead-of-hiatus/