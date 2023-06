Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 13:59 Hits: 3

To make their first album since 2013, the members of Sigur Rós found their back together slowly, but the Icelandic group's singer says that when they started playing it felt like nothing had changed.

(Image credit: Tim Dunk/courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/15/1182370499/jonsi-sigur-ros-atta-interview