Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 09:00 Hits: 5

The artist's first album as a lead for Blue Note grew from a jarring realignment in her personal life. On The Omnichord Real Book, she finds ways to embrace jazz without taking on its baggage.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/15/1181892435/meshell-ndegeocello-the-omnichord-real-book-review