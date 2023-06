Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 13:06 Hits: 7

Former Beatle Paul McCartney announced that an AI-aided "final Beatles record" featuring John Lennon will come out this year. He is also publishing a photo book, titled "Eyes of the Storm."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-beatles-track-created-with-the-help-of-ai-paul-mccartney/a-65899993?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf