Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 14:10 Hits: 6

The German government is offering €200 to all young adults to spend on culture. The "KulturPass" initiative kicks off on June 14.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/free-money-germany-launches-%E2%82%AC200-culture-ticket-for-18-year-olds/a-65887898?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf