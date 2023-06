Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023

The music has analog roots, recorded by the famous singer-songwriter on a demo tape. Now it's being revived by futuristic technology for release later this year, Paul McCartney said.

(Image credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

