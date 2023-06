Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 08:13 Hits: 3

Judith Kerr, who wrote "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" and "The Tiger Who Came to Tea," was born 100 years ago. Revisit DW's encounter with the late German-British author for the project "After the Escape."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/remembering-author-judith-kerr-s-escape-from-the-nazis/a-48843459?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf