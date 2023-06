Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 14:11 Hits: 4

Don't call it a comeback. Jason Isbell has been the King of Americana ever since he released his album Southeastern 10 years ago this week. But nothing will ever be good enough when it's measured against perfection.

The post Album Review – Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s “Weathervanes” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-jason-isbell-the-400-units-weathervanes/