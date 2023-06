Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 23:24 Hits: 4

Our favourite Australian cosmic country music festival, Dashville Skyline, is back for another year in the idyllic surrounds of Wonnarua Country, Hunter Valley, NSW, over the October long weekend, Friday 29th September, Saturday 30th and Sunday 1st October. As usual they’ve dropped a superb first batch of acts for the festival, with many more to be added: …

