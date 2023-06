Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 10 June 2023 12:42 Hits: 4

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Givonna Joseph of Loyola University New Orleans and Gwen Thompkins of WWNO radio about the influence of opera on jazz music.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/10/1181505867/a-lesser-known-influence-on-jazz-music-opera