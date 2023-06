Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 18:19 Hits: 1

Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis talks about working with producer Dave Cobb on her latest record, Joy'All.

(Image credit: Mama Hot Dog/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2023/06/09/1181288544/jenny-lewis-embraces-the-nashville-sound-on-joyall