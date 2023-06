Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 20:25 Hits: 4

Ben Folds reflects on his songwriting process, injecting empathy into lyrics, and why he believes that "we don't need any new albums."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/07/1180840851/on-new-album-ben-folds-reflects-on-what-matters-most