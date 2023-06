Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 09:00 Hits: 0

With a new home in Nashville, the singer-songwriter's fifth solo album is a laid-back affair full of zen-like wisdom that lands as guidance for a generation.

(Image credit: Bobbi Rich)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/08/1180112698/jenny-lewis-joyall-review