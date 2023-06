Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 09:33 Hits: 0

The internet recently buzzed with the bizarre claim that Sweden had declared sex a sport and was organizing a tournament. International media fell for the gag and reported it as truth. DW delves deep into the issue.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-no-sweden-is-not-holding-a-sex-championship/a-65841986?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf