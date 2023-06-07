The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ALLISON RUSSELL ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM ‘THE RETURNER’

photo by Dana Triple Allison Russell has announced that her new album The Returner will be released on September 8th via Fantasy Records. The Returner was written and co-produced by Allison along with dim star (her partner JT Nero and Drew Lindsay) and was recorded over Solstice week in December 2022 at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, CA. It features Russell's "Rainbow Coalition" …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2023/06/07/allison-russell-announces-new-album-the-returner/

