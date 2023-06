Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 14:57 Hits: 3

"Sweet Western Sound" will be very effective for what it was designed to do: win Grammy Awards. For Tanya Tucker, and Brandi Carlile. And when it does it will be hard to argue against, because its brilliant moments unquestionably soar.

The post Album Review – Tanya Tucker’s “Sweet Western Sound” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-tanya-tuckers-sweet-western-sound/