Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 09:00 Hits: 3

The thoughtful pianist with a jazz pedigree talks about blurring the boundaries between jazz and classical, the pitfalls of music education, and harmonious rides in elevators.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/15/1176192872/pianist-gerald-claytons-open-hearted-dialog-across-genres