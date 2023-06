Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 10:18 Hits: 0

The old-school funk and R&B artist tells a tale of "two Charlies" in his Tiny Desk performance.

(Image credit: Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/05/1179416602/charlie-wilson-tiny-desk-concert