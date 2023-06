Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 14:30 Hits: 1

From throngs of fans leaving early, to lip-synced performances, to awkward choreography, some fans are not impressed much with Shania Twain's current tour.

The post Shania Twain Receives Criticism for Her “Queen of Me” Concerts first appeared on Saving Country Music.

