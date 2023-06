Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 03 June 2023 11:59 Hits: 2

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Will Gold of the band Lovejoy about their latest EP, "Wake Up & It's Over."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/03/1179979728/will-gold-of-the-band-lovejoy-on-their-ep-wake-up-its-over