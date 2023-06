Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 13:42 Hits: 1

While some hotels are serving climate-neutral meat from their own farms and heating with wood chips, the tourism industry as a whole has a long way to go to reduce their carbon footprint.

