Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 03 June 2023 14:00 Hits: 1

A decade ago, she kicked off a new era in which everything she said and did became the law of her own reckless land. But too often, it felt like the music got lost

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/miley-cyrus-bangerz-10-year-anniversary-we-cant-stop-wrecking-ball-1234739610/