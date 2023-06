Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 15:14 Hits: 2

After the significant support the country music industry gave to the career of Jimmie Allen, it has nothing to show for it as his career implodes due to sexual assault allegations.

The post Jimmie Allen Accusations Exacerbate Country’s Diversity Dilemma first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/jimmie-allen-accusations-exacerbate-countrys-diversity-dilemma/