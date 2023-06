Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 18:32 Hits: 4

If you're looking for the Appalachian sound that has gone untouched by the rapacious cretins in Nashville and their commercial interests, Tim Goodin is a good place to start.

The post Album Review – Tim Goodin’s “True Stories and Flat Out Lies” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-tim-goodins-true-stories-and-flat-out-lies/