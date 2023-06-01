Blues Guitarist Laurie Morvan Announces Tour, Shares Accompanying Live Video

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 14:02 Hits: 2

Critically hailed blues guitarist Laurie Morvan starts a long, hot summer trek tonight at The Rathskeller in Omaha, NE, for the first of 26 dates across the Great Plains, Mid-Atlantic, New England, Upper Midwest and back. To celebrate, she’s released a new live video for the song “Wiggle Room,” which perfectly showcases not only her skills as a soloist but her band’s unique musical intuition that might best be called tight looseness.

Since bursting onto the national blues scene in 2008, she’s built a career playing guitar-heavy, rocking blues, with an ass pocket full of well-warranted swagger, and songs that reflect true craftsmanship. Each of her albums has netted an array of awards and nominations, with her fiery stringwork garnering acclaim from some of the world’s top guitar magazines.

Gravity (her most recent CD, recorded with Grammy and BMA Award-winning producer/drummer Tony Braunagel) spent nearly a year on the Top 50 Blues-Rock Radio Chart, snagged a nomination for Best Blues Album in DownBeat’s reader’s poll, and made the first round of Grammy balloting for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

A true blues player at the core, she knows how to stretch with the just right amount of natural groove to highlight her signature playing and soulful vocals while her songs shake, shimmy and sizzle like bacon on a flat top griddle. Morvan is a musical ringmaster leading her band through a myriad of twists and turns with a level of finesse and musical intuition that only comes from years of working together.



Laurie Morvan Summer US Tour Dates:

Thu., 6/1 – Rathskeller, Omaha NE

Fri., 6/2 – Riverside Casino, Riverside IA

Sat., 6/3 – Hawg Dogs, Savanna IL

Sun., 6/4 – Hawg Dogs, Savanna IL

Wed., 6/7 – Wednesday at Woodlands, Perrysburg OH

Thu., 6/8 – BLU Jazz+, Akron OH

Fri., 6/9 – Billtown Blues Festival, Hughesville PA

Sat., 6/10 – Lizzie Rose Music Room, Tuckerton NJ

Sun., 6/11 – Chan’s, Woonsocket RI

Mon., 6/12 – Rock Harbor Taproom, Rockland, ME

Tue., 6/13 – Monument Arts & Cultural Center, Bennington VT

Thu., 6/15 – 75 Stutson Street, Rochester NY

Fri., 6/16 – SummerSounds Concert Series, Greensburg PA

Sat., 6/17 – Franklin Blues & BBQ Festival, Franklin PA

Fri., 6/23 – Shaw’s, Minneapolis MN

Sat., 6/24 – Chalk in Sauk Art Festival, Sauk Centre MN

Sun., 6/25 – Little Bobby’s, McIntosh, MN

Thu., 6/29 – Buddy Guy’s Legends – Chicago, IL

Sat., 7/1 – Red Rooster, Madison WI

Sun., 7/2 – The Dirty Hoe, Kansasville WI

Fri., 7/7 – Reds, Whites & the Blues, Allerton Park, Monticello IL

Sat., 7/8 – The Washington, Burlington IA

Sun., 7/9 – Pop’s Place, Decatur IL

Mon.,7/10 – The Alamo, Springfield, IL

Wed., 7/12 – Nissi’s, Lafayette, CO

Sat., 7/15 – Peavine Taphouse, Reno NV

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2023/06/blues-guitarist-laurie-morvan-announces-tour-shares-accompanying-live-video/