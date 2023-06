Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 13:11 Hits: 2

As Heidi Klum turns 50, we look at how her impressive career has allowed the German-born supermodel to become a global star and powerful businesswoman.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-supermodel-heidi-klum-built-a-multimillion-euro-empire/a-43901821?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf