Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 06:38 Hits: 3

Cameroonian art curator Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung is the new director of Berlin's Haus der Kulturen der Welt. He talked to DW about his career and vision.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/you-can-t-do-decolonization-without-healing/a-65790887?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf