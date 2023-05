Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 20:21 Hits: 1

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with musician Peter One about starting from scratch in Nashville after a successful career in Côte d'Ivoire and his first album in decades Come Back to Me.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/30/1178919308/peter-one-blends-west-african-nostalgia-with-nashville-flair-in-first-solo-album