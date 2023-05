Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 11:53 Hits: 1

The controversial Pink Floyd co-founder slightly modified his show, while hundreds gathered to protest against it.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/roger-waters-performs-without-nazi-style-uniform-in-frankfurt/a-65769803?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf