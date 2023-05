Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 13:35 Hits: 1

A plaque commemorating a victim of Nazi persecution in Nuremberg became the 100,000th "Stolperstein" on May 26. The art project by Gunter Demnig is the largest decentralized Holocaust memorial in the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/stolpersteine-commemorating-victims-of-nazi-persecution/a-65770610?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf