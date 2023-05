Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 13:40

A female fan says she was drugged and bruised following an encounter with the lead singer at a concert in Vilnius, Lithuania. The band denies the allegations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-band-rammstein-under-scrutiny-after-accusations-of-fans-drugged-assaulted/a-65772206?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf