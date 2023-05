Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 29 May 2023 17:34 Hits: 1

In this March 2023 interview, Joy spoke about coming from a family of gospel singers. In February, she became the second jazz performer in Grammy history to win the award for best new artist.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/29/1177940260/grammy-winning-jazz-singer-samara-joy-joins-for-concert-and-conversation