Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 07:28 Hits: 6

President Biden joined celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Mick Jagger and Angela Bassett, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role playing Turner in her biopic, in honoring the late singer.

(Image credit: Nick Ut/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/25/1178099063/tina-turner-died-reactions