Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 May 2023 11:55 Hits: 3

NPR's Scott Simon contemplates the emotional power of the song "What's Love Got To Do With It" following singer Tina Turner's death.

(Image credit: Monica Davey/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/27/1178548065/opinion-life-lessons-from-tina-turner