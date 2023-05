Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 17:32 Hits: 0

On Archangel Hill, memories of the English countryside, Collins' family and friends are embedded in each song, just out of reach for the listener but vivid as sunshine in her mind.

(Image credit: Domino Recording Co.)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/25/1177745895/review-shirley-collins-archangel-hill