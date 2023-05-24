Queen of Rock Roll Tina Turner Dies Aged 83

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 19:35 Hits: 3

Pioneering rock’n’roll and soul singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 following a long illness. She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017.

The news was officially confirmed on Turner’s official Facebook page. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the statement read.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Rolling Stone once named her “one of the greatest singers of all time.” With her vocal virtuosity, ​​Turner became one of her era’s most successful female artists.

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, in Tennessee, the 12-time Grammy winner began performing at a young age, becoming a fixture on the local rhythm and blues scene.

In 1956 she met her abusive husband, Ike Turner (from the band Kings of Rhythm), and became part of their act under stage name Tina Turner. The two recorded hits in the 1960s including, “A Fool in Love,” “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine,” “I Idolize You” and “River Deep — Mountain High.”

In 1971 their rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” became a hit. And their song “Nutbush City Limits” also climbed the charts in 1973.

Turner went on to to perform with stars including Rod Stewart and Chuck Berry, even influencing the likes of Mick Jagger. In 1984, she achieved her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

This is a developing story.

