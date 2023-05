Articles

Kaytranada and Aminé are two artists who have had to surmount a bit of outsider's anxiety. Their new collaborative album, KAYTRAMINÉ, finds them comfortable — with themselves and each other.

(Image credit: Lucas Creighton)

