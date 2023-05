Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 22:14 Hits: 3

The pioneering vocalist, who played a pivotal role in the history of rock and soul music, had suffered a litany of health issues in recent years.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/24/1178063747/tina-turner-a-symbol-of-talent-triumphing-over-adversity-has-died-at-83