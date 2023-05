Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 14:08 Hits: 1

"Rosie" marks perhaps Whitney Rose's top contribution to traditional country music, and one that may go on to be considered one of the top releases in country music in 2023.

The post Album Review – Whitney Rose’s “Rosie” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-whitney-roses-rosie/