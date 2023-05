Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 09:00 Hits: 1

Enjoy a playlist of cuts from the legendary musician, who turns 82 this year.

(Image credit: William Claxton/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2023/05/24/1177549416/bob-dylan-birthday-playlist