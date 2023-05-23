VIDEO PREMIERE: Skyscraper Stan – 21st Century Lullaby

Articles

Melbourne-based Aotearoa/NZ songwriter Skyscraper Stan is back with a brand new single, his first release since the 2020 single ‘Words Like Repression’. ‘21st Century Lullaby‘ is a beautifully rendered baroque folk ode to a new family member, draped in melancholic strings courtesy of a string quartet comprised of members of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and …

