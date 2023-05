Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 May 2023

Possessing a voice like no other and stories and songs that other songwriters would beg borrow and steal to get remotely close to, Malcolm Holcombe has had a battle with cancer, come out the other side and thankfully we have new music from the Western North Carolina artist. Gritty, earthy folk music and a side …

