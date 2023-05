Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 23:23 Hits: 2

‘Bananas‘ is the first single from Bonny “Prince” Billy‘s new album Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, out via Drag City on August 11th. Heavenly swooning vocals over skeletal fingerpicked guitars. It’s Will Oldham as you’ve come to love him – the obtuse yet heartfelt bard who continues to create beautiful and mystical musical vignettes. Album pre-orders …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2023/05/22/bonnie-prince-billy-is-back-with-a-new-2023-album/