Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 09:00 Hits: 3

In her Tiny Desk, Tivel's empathy elevates her folk-based, jazz-touched compositions from mere stories to secular prayers.

(Image credit: Keren CarriĆ³n)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/22/1176882016/anna-tivel-tiny-desk-concert