Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 20 May 2023 18:38 Hits: 4

Beautifying photo and video filters may make for a flawless appearance, but they enforce unrealistic ideals that can cause mental health problems among social media users. Some governments are starting to intervene.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/beauty-filters-face-legislation-to-protect-mental-health/a-65681068?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf