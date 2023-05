Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 08:10 Hits: 3

Video games often feature Nazis but rarely focus on their crimes. Now some developers are creating games that don’t shy away from the horrors of the Holocaust.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-video-games-commemorate-the-holocaust/a-65626971?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf